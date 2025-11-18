Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 41.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 60.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68442 shares

Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 November 2025.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 41.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 60.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68442 shares. The stock rose 9.89% to Rs.2,025.00. Volumes stood at 53291 shares in the last session.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd saw volume of 5.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21326 shares. The stock increased 0.02% to Rs.3,328.60. Volumes stood at 20079 shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd clocked volume of 42.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.67 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.89% to Rs.2,664.70. Volumes stood at 7.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd clocked volume of 15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.52% to Rs.985.00. Volumes stood at 42871 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd witnessed volume of 2.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40962 shares. The stock increased 2.55% to Rs.6,170.00. Volumes stood at 2.08 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

