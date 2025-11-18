Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Websol Energy System Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and PDS Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 November 2025.

Websol Energy System Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and PDS Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 November 2025.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd crashed 6.87% to Rs 310.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd tumbled 6.12% to Rs 118.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69070 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd lost 5.61% to Rs 5892.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23106 shares in the past one month.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd plummeted 5.16% to Rs 237.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

PDS Ltd dropped 4.84% to Rs 382.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10705 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16120 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trades with moderate losses; FMCG shares underpressure

India's oilmeal export rises 21% on year in Oct-25

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story