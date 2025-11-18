Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

Solar Industries India has secured a major defence supply order worth Rs 1,400 crore from international clients.
The names of the clients have been kept confidential.
The order, placed by international entities, involves the supply of defence products and will be executed over a period of 4 years.
The company clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entities, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal.
Solar Industries India is primarily involved in manufacturing of complete range of industrial explosives and explosive initiating devices. It manufactures various types of packaged emulsion explosives, bulk explosives and explosive initiating systems.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 20.7% to Rs 344.97 crore on 21.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2082.22 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Shares of Solar Industries India shed 0.28% to Rs 13,878.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app