Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd, Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd and Rhetan TMT Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2025.

Atal Realtech Ltd lost 13.91% to Rs 21.05 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 271.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 449 shares in the past one month. Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd crashed 9.92% to Rs 47.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24916 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month. GSS Infotech Ltd corrected 8.64% to Rs 20.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4519 shares in the past one month.