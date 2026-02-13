IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 76.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 862.24 crore

Net profit of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust rose 76.33% to Rs 96.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 862.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 772.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.862.24772.2288.4589.63401.67353.60109.7875.0196.4954.72

