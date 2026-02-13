IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 76.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 862.24 croreNet profit of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust rose 76.33% to Rs 96.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 862.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 772.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales862.24772.22 12 OPM %88.4589.63 -PBDT401.67353.60 14 PBT109.7875.01 46 NP96.4954.72 76
