Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neueon Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.80 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Neueon Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.80 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 12100.00% to Rs 1.22 crore

Net Loss of Neueon Corporation reported to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12100.00% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.220.01 12100 OPM %5383.61-16800.00 -PBDT65.71-1.69 LP PBT48.73-25.32 LP NP-8.80-25.32 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 21.46% in the December 2025 quarter

MKP Mobility reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Simplex Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 896.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story