Neueon Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.80 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Neueon Corporation reported to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12100.00% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.220.015383.61-16800.0065.71-1.6948.73-25.32-8.80-25.32

