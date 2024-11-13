Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 15.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.44% to Rs 269.23 crore

Net profit of Indo Amines rose 15.59% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.44% to Rs 269.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 252.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.269.23252.938.938.0223.7619.9619.4216.4913.7911.93

