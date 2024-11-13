Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

H P Cotton Textile Mills consolidated net profit declines 84.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 50.02% to Rs 33.74 crore

Net profit of H P Cotton Textile Mills declined 84.46% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.02% to Rs 33.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.7422.49 50 OPM %11.9712.54 -PBDT2.621.74 51 PBT1.790.86 108 NP0.835.34 -84

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

