I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 159.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals rose 159.62% to Rs 26.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 582.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 501.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.582.96501.7510.745.1750.5826.6334.2913.9526.1710.08

