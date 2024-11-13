Dhampur Sugar Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.48 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.31% to Rs 421.10 crore

Net loss of Dhampur Sugar Mills reported to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 421.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 459.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.421.10459.24-0.124.80-7.1819.89-20.077.49-13.485.37

