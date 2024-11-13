Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhampur Sugar Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.48 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Dhampur Sugar Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.48 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.31% to Rs 421.10 crore

Net loss of Dhampur Sugar Mills reported to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 421.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 459.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales421.10459.24 -8 OPM %-0.124.80 -PBDT-7.1819.89 PL PBT-20.077.49 PL NP-13.485.37 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 29% recorded in 43 seats till 11 am

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 600 pts to 78,100; Nifty at 23,700; All sectors in red

Odisha's Trishna Ray wins Miss Teen Universe 2024 held in South Africa

Hyundai Motor India shares skid 5%; record new low on muted Q2 performance

IPL 2025 Auction: 'Yeah, of course..', KL Rahul wants to play for RCB again

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story