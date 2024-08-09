Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 58.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 58.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 264.93 crore

Net profit of Indo Amines rose 58.93% to Rs 19.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 264.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 243.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales264.93243.62 9 OPM %10.408.88 -PBDT29.8120.16 48 PBT25.6416.58 55 NP19.3112.15 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 950 points, Nifty tops 24,400; IT stocks in demand

Eicher Motors strong Q1 overshadowed by weak Bullet 350 sales, growth woes

Here's why Gold prices may decline; Support seen at Rs 69,400

Muhammad Yunus takes charge of interim govt in Bangladesh, to seek peace

China's CPI in July rises faster than expected, producer deflation persists

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story