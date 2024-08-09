Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 58.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 264.93 croreNet profit of Indo Amines rose 58.93% to Rs 19.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 264.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 243.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales264.93243.62 9 OPM %10.408.88 -PBDT29.8120.16 48 PBT25.6416.58 55 NP19.3112.15 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News