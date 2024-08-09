Ceigall India emerges H-1 bidder for Kanpur Central bus terminal project

Ceigall India has emerged as H-1 bidder for establishing Development of Kanpur Central bus terminal on Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis through tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) process on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) Basis.

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport (Building Division) has called the tender for Construction of Bus Terminal and Commercial complex and Project cost Rs. 143 crore and Ceigall has declared as H1 Bidder.

