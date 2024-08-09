Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India emerges H-1 bidder for Kanpur Central bus terminal project

Ceigall India emerges H-1 bidder for Kanpur Central bus terminal project

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ceigall India has emerged as H-1 bidder for establishing Development of Kanpur Central bus terminal on Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis through tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) process on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) Basis.

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport (Building Division) has called the tender for Construction of Bus Terminal and Commercial complex and Project cost Rs. 143 crore and Ceigall has declared as H1 Bidder.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Should you buy or sell RVNL post Q1 results; here's what chart suggests

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs over 750 points, Nifty tests 24,350; Nifty IT surges 2%

From PepsiCo to P&G, India becomes next big FMCG growth bet as China lags

Temu owner's billionaire founder Colin Huang becomes China's richest person

Keep bulk of your portfolio in short- to medium-duration debt funds

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story