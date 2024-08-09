Ceigall India emerges H-1 bidder for Kanpur Central bus terminal project

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport (Building Division) has called the tender for Construction of Bus Terminal and Commercial complex and Project cost Rs. 143 crore and Ceigall has declared as H1 Bidder.
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 9:20 AM IST