Indo Cotspin standalone net profit rises 1200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indo Cotspin rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 157.84% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.262.044.949.310.490.220.350.020.260.02

