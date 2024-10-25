Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indo Cotspin standalone net profit rises 1200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Sales rise 157.84% to Rs 5.26 crore

Net profit of Indo Cotspin rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 157.84% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.262.04 158 OPM %4.949.31 -PBDT0.490.22 123 PBT0.350.02 1650 NP0.260.02 1200

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

