Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Count Global expands its presence in the US with two acquisitions

Indo Count Global expands its presence in the US with two acquisitions

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indo Count Industries announced another strategic move to broaden its Utility Bedding segment.

Indo Count Global, Inc. (ICG), a 100% U.S. based subsidiary of Indo Count Industries has acquired Modern Home Textiles, Inc., manufacturer of wide range of pillows and other filled products (Utility Bedding) having its facility located at Phoenix, Arizona with an annual capacity to produce 8 mn. pillows.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ICG also acquired last month majority stake in Fluvitex USA, Inc., a pillow and quilt manufacturing company based in Columbus, Ohio which has the capacity to produce 5 mn. pillows and 1.5 mn. quilts. This back-to-back acquisition is a stepping stone to establish an integrated utility bedding business for the North American Market.

These acquisitions have different locations one in Midwest and the other one on the West Coast thus providing an efficient distribution base to both existing and prospective customers.

With these two acquisitions, the total manufacturing capacity in USA will be 13 mn. Pillows and an additional capacity of 1.5 mn. Quilts annually. At full capacity, the total expected revenue is USD 85 mn. plus. The Customer base in both Fluvitex and Modern Home Textile are not overlapping, thus providing a strong projected growth. These investments by Indo Count Global, USA are part of a larger plan to build significant capacities in pillow manufacturing to service the utility bedding customers in North America.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

More than 40 killed, including 13 children in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 pts higher, at 81,600, Nifty at 25,000; Wipro up 3%

After Saregama, report claims Reliance eyeing stake in Dharma Productions

LIVE news: Mumbai-New York Air India flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

Baba Siddique's murder: Three held; how the attack was planned for months

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story