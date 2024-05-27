Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 2.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.46% to Rs 1093.26 croreNet profit of Indo Count Industries declined 2.93% to Rs 91.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.46% to Rs 1093.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 807.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.09% to Rs 337.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 276.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.11% to Rs 3557.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3011.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
