Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 2.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 2.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.46% to Rs 1093.26 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 2.93% to Rs 91.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.46% to Rs 1093.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 807.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.09% to Rs 337.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 276.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.11% to Rs 3557.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3011.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1093.26807.08 35 3557.073011.55 18 OPM %15.1217.87 -15.7215.08 - PBDT145.89139.90 4 532.89423.32 26 PBT123.86123.44 0 450.31358.59 26 NP91.9494.72 -3 337.93276.78 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indo Count Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indo Count acquires 'Wamsutta' brand from Beyond Inc

Indo Count acquires international home fashions brand WAMSUTTA

Indo Borax &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 39.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 388.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Northlink Fiscal &amp; Capital Services standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Dynamic Microsteppers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story