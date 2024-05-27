Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.29% to Rs 52.88 crore

Net Loss of Sri Chakra Cement reported to Rs 13.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.29% to Rs 52.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 223.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 237.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.8863.17 -16 223.36237.08 -6 OPM %-19.99-13.66 --0.240.01 - PBDT-10.22-7.21 -42 0.672.14 -69 PBT-13.12-10.47 -25 -9.94-8.02 -24 NP-13.94-10.28 -36 -10.65-7.83 -36

