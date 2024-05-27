Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Northlink Fiscal &amp; Capital Services standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.14 -14 0.500.50 0 OPM %58.33-7.14 -18.0018.00 - PBDT0-0.01 100 0.020.09 -78 PBT0.04-0.02 LP -0.090.04 PL NP0.040.01 300 -0.150.06 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Northlink Fiscal &amp; Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Bio Sciences standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

ACC consolidated net profit rises 300.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sumedha Fiscal Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dynamic Microsteppers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 39.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Saboo Sodium Chloro reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SVC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sunil Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story