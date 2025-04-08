Indo Count Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2025.

Indo Count Industries Ltd spiked 10.27% to Rs 274.75 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 50841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32923 shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd soared 8.90% to Rs 1698.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8166 shares in the past one month.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd surged 8.59% to Rs 728.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17505 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd rose 8.25% to Rs 2635.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10665 shares in the past one month.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd exploded 7.96% to Rs 964.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85780 shares in the past one month.

