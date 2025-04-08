KPI Green terminates 66.20 MW hybrid power project under CPP segment

KPI Green Energy said that it has terminated its 66.20 MW hybrid power project under the captive power producer (CPP) segment.

The company has terminated the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium for the 66.20 MW hybrid power project under the captive power producer (CPP) segment due to a change in project technical requirements post-receipt of the order," said KPI Green.

This termination will not have any material financial impact on the company, it added.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid-connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 67% to Rs 84.50 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 50.61 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 38.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 458.36 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of KPI Green Energy added 1.63% to currently trade at Rs 391.90 on the BSE.

