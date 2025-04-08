Natco Pharma update on launch of Risdiplam in India

Natco Pharma today updates on the legal proceedings on Risdiplam launch in India.

The Company has received numerous enquiries from investors and patients about the launch, availability and pricing of generic version of Risdiplam in the Indian market. The Company wishes to clarify that the Ld. Single Judge of Delhi High Court had through order dated 24 March 2025 denied Roche's plea for an injunction against the Company for the drug. However, Roche has appealed the decision before the Appellate Bench of the Delhi High Court who has currently directed to maintain the status quo. Due to pendency of the proceedings before the court, the Company does not wish to comment on the status of the proceedings. However, it has been the stand of the Company that it intends to launch the drug only after and subject to successful clarity from the Appellate Bench of the Delhi High Court which is expected shortly.

Subject to the foregoing, the Company has decided to price the product at Rs 15,900 MRP consistent with the Company's stand before the court. The Company also intends to offer discount to certain deserving patients through its patient access programme.

