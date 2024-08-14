Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit rises 97.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.62% to Rs 62.87 crore

Net profit of Indo Gulf Industries rose 97.83% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 62.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

