Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit rises 97.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.62% to Rs 62.87 croreNet profit of Indo Gulf Industries rose 97.83% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 62.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales62.8752.56 20 OPM %6.864.28 -PBDT4.212.24 88 PBT3.821.91 100 NP2.731.38 98
