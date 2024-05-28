Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo National reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indo National reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales rise 17.98% to Rs 168.93 crore

Net profit of Indo National reported to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 168.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 640.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 572.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales168.93143.19 18 640.60572.03 12 OPM %10.453.18 -6.352.56 - PBDT16.983.75 353 37.068.92 315 PBT12.32-0.81 LP 19.42-8.01 LP NP2.40-2.60 LP 9.62-5.69 LP

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

