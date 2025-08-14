Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 224.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 99.55% to Rs 163.93 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 224.37% to Rs 19.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 99.55% to Rs 163.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.163.9382.1514.649.9726.139.4125.018.3319.175.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News