SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 1679.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 418.32% to Rs 10.47 crore

Net profit of SMC Credits rose 1679.84% to Rs 22.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 418.32% to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.472.0297.6184.6525.691.5725.681.5622.071.24

