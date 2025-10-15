Indobell Insulations jumps on bagging Rs 2.56 crore order

Indobell Insulations spurted 4.05% to Rs 90 after the company announced it has secured an order worth Rs 2.56 crore for insulation works.

The contract has been awarded for the bridge and roof job at HPCL's Visakh Refinery in Visakhapatnam, the company said in a regulatory filing. The scope of work involves the supply and application of insulation materials, and the project is expected to be completed within five months.

Indobell Insulations is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of insulation products and is a service provider.

The company's standalone net profit surged 225.93% to Rs 1.76 crore on 107.93% increase in net sales to Rs 20.19 crore in H2FY25 over H2FY24.