Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indobell Insulations jumps on bagging Rs 2.56 crore order

Indobell Insulations jumps on bagging Rs 2.56 crore order

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indobell Insulations spurted 4.05% to Rs 90 after the company announced it has secured an order worth Rs 2.56 crore for insulation works.

The contract has been awarded for the bridge and roof job at HPCL's Visakh Refinery in Visakhapatnam, the company said in a regulatory filing. The scope of work involves the supply and application of insulation materials, and the project is expected to be completed within five months.

Indobell Insulations is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of insulation products and is a service provider.

The company's standalone net profit surged 225.93% to Rs 1.76 crore on 107.93% increase in net sales to Rs 20.19 crore in H2FY25 over H2FY24.

The company's current market capitalisation stands at Rs 56.70 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

BSE SME Sihora Industries IPO ends with subscription of 1.26 times

IRFC Q2 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 1,777 cr

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story