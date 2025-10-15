Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dev Accelerator Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd, Keystone Realtors Ltd and California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 October 2025.

Dev Accelerator Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd, Keystone Realtors Ltd and California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 October 2025.

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd lost 8.09% to Rs 15.57 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dev Accelerator Ltd crashed 7.52% to Rs 44.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd tumbled 7.12% to Rs 6.52. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25499 shares in the past one month.

Keystone Realtors Ltd corrected 7.00% to Rs 570. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1344 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup shed 6.54% to Rs 5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4372 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ksolves India gains after Q2 PAT surges 31% QoQ to Rs 8 cr

Volumes soar at Newgen Software Technologies Ltd counter

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Tips Music gains after Q2 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 53 cr

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story