Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dev Accelerator Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd, Keystone Realtors Ltd and California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 October 2025.

Dev Accelerator Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd, Keystone Realtors Ltd and California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 October 2025.

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd lost 8.09% to Rs 15.57 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dev Accelerator Ltd crashed 7.52% to Rs 44.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month. Sambhaav Media Ltd tumbled 7.12% to Rs 6.52. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25499 shares in the past one month. Keystone Realtors Ltd corrected 7.00% to Rs 570. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1344 shares in the past one month.