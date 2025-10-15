Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, SKF India Ltd, Cyient DLM Ltd and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 October 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd crashed 8.41% to Rs 947.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd lost 5.42% to Rs 1190.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month. SKF India Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 2276.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1731 shares in the past one month. Cyient DLM Ltd fell 4.79% to Rs 445. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23078 shares in the past one month.