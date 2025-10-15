Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Schaeffler India will showcase its latest portfolio of advanced bearing solutions and industrial innovations for the railway sector at the 15th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025. The exhibition will be held from October 15-17, 2025 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Seshan Iyer, President, Bearings & Industrial Solutions, Schaeffler India, added: Railways continue to be a critical growth driver in India's infrastructure development. At Schaeffler, we are proud to contribute with advanced, localized, and future-ready solutions that improve reliability, efficiency, and safety. Our participation at IREE 2025 reflects our commitment to supporting India's vision of building world-class rail networks powered by innovation and technology.