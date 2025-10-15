BSE SME Sihora Industries IPO ends with subscription of 1.26 times

The offer received bids for 20.24 lakh shares as against 16 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sihora Industries received bids for 20,24,000 shares as against 16,00,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.26 times.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) for 9,84,000 shares, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) placed bids for 10,40,000 shares.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 October 2025 and it closed on 14 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 66 per share. The equity shares will list on BSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 16,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.97% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards purchase of additional plant & machinery, repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed by the company from banks and financial Institutions, to meet additional working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Sihora Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of narrow woven fabrics and industrial textiles such as laces, tapes, elastics, zippers and ribbons. Its manufacturing unit operates on promoter-owned infrastructure and is equipped with modern machinery, with further automation planned through the Issue proceeds. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 67 employees including 2 executive directors on roll of the company.