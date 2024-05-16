Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit declines 12.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 439.08 crore

Net profit of Indoco Remedies declined 12.05% to Rs 22.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 439.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 428.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.78% to Rs 98.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 1788.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1640.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

439.08428.751788.221640.0511.1315.1013.6617.4439.4856.62216.14263.4113.2538.93124.27192.8022.7025.8198.47142.25

