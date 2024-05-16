Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit declines 12.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit declines 12.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 439.08 crore

Net profit of Indoco Remedies declined 12.05% to Rs 22.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 439.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 428.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.78% to Rs 98.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 1788.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1640.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales439.08428.75 2 1788.221640.05 9 OPM %11.1315.10 -13.6617.44 - PBDT39.4856.62 -30 216.14263.41 -18 PBT13.2538.93 -66 124.27192.80 -36 NP22.7025.81 -12 98.47142.25 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indoco Remedies to purchase land for expansion purpose

Indoco Remedies allots 31,850 equity shares under ESOP

Healthcare shares rise

Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 75.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Medico Remedies standalone net profit declines 35.56% in the December 2023 quarter

GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 289.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 52.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 39.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Pushkar Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 2.19% in the March 2024 quarter

TCNS Clothing Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story