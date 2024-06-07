Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets

Used in treatment of Type 2 diabetes

Indoco Remedies announced the receipt of tentative approval from the USFDA for Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets, 50 mg/500 mg, 50 mg/1000 mg, 150 mg/500 mg and 150 mg/1000 mg, a generic equivalent of Invokamet Tablets, 50 mg/500 mg, 50 mg/1000 mg, 150 mg/500 mg and 150 mg/1000 mg.

This product, Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets, will be manufactured by Indoco Remedies, at their manufacturing facility located at L-14, Verna Industrial Area, Verna, Goa - 403722 in India.

Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets are used to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus.

