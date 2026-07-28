Indoco Remedies reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.99 crore in Q1 FY27 as against a net loss of Rs 35.79 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 8.43% year on year to Rs 466.22 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 430.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 77.72 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 36.66 crore in Q1 FY26. It also recorded exceptional gains of Rs 97.34 crore during the quarter.

Aditi Panandikar, managing director, Indoco Remedies, said, The first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 reflects the continued execution of our long-term strategy focused on deliverables from our core businesses despite a dynamic operating environment. The growth in this quarter is due to the resilient domestic formulation business, while our international formulations and API businesses continued to make steady progress.