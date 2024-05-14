Aarti Pharmalabs jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 65 cr

Aarti Pharmalabs rallied 7.27% to Rs 558 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.2% to Rs 65.25 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 42.87 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 4.27% YoY to Rs 505.77 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 95.75 crore , up 62.73% YoY.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total expenses fell 3.49% to Rs 412.05 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 426.96 posted in corresponding quarter last year. Cost of material stood at Rs 201.52 crore ( down 11.22%YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 37.40 crore ( up 12.55% YoY), finance cost stood 4.68 crore ( down 21.23% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the board has declared a dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for FY24.

Aarti Pharmalabs (APL) is an established, internationally recognised manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), pharmaceutical intermediates, New Chemical Entities (NCE), and xanthine derivatives situated in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News