SEPC announced that the company had received the Final Acceptance Certificates from Kerala Feeds for the Work Order received in the year 2014 for a value of Rs.33.30 crore for Design Engineering, Supply and Erection Testing and Commissioning of all structural, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation equipments supplied for 500 TPD Cattle Feed Plant located at Thodupuzha Project, Idukki District, Kerala.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel