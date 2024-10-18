Indostar Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 3.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.32% to Rs 91.94 croreNet profit of Indostar Home Finance Pvt declined 3.66% to Rs 13.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 91.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales91.9479.04 16 OPM %62.7956.68 -PBDT19.9920.44 -2 PBT18.2819.11 -4 NP13.6714.19 -4
