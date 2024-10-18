Indostar Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 3.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.32% to Rs 91.94 crore

Net profit of Indostar Home Finance Pvt declined 3.66% to Rs 13.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 91.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.91.9479.0462.7956.6819.9920.4418.2819.1113.6714.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp