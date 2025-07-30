Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 10.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.30% to Rs 3914.00 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas declined 10.84% to Rs 429.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 481.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.30% to Rs 3914.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3516.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3914.003516.6513.0516.39672.13731.22547.76616.79429.05481.20

