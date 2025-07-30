ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 36.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 2542.37 crore

Net profit of ITD Cementation India rose 36.96% to Rs 137.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 2542.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2381.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2542.372381.499.169.30204.58184.52163.52135.09137.22100.19

