Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 50.73% to Rs 66.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.61% to Rs 254.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 170.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.254.09170.9842.0422.54122.3967.4985.2051.4766.1143.86

