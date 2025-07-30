Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 338.71 crore

Net profit of Responsive Industries rose 3.08% to Rs 49.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 338.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 319.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.338.71319.9021.4322.2869.4067.9651.6350.7949.8748.38

