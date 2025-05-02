Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 3.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 7727.10 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers declined 3.99% to Rs 1779.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1853.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 7727.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7193.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.54% to Rs 9931.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6036.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 30122.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28600.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7727.107193.2030122.8028600.6056.8856.6069.2050.904056.004053.4019555.8014182.302363.002488.9013153.708122.401779.101853.109931.706036.20

