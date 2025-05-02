Jindal Steel & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 339.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.25% to Rs 13183.13 crore

Net loss of Jindal Steel & Power reported to Rs 339.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 935.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 13183.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13486.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.65% to Rs 2812.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5938.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 49764.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50026.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

