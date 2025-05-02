Shradha AI Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.47% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 16.30% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.47% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.39% to Rs 9.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.36% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.073.9614.7917.2759.9358.5966.6041.812.882.6612.668.692.852.6112.528.632.141.849.616.39

