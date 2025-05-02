Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 33.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.65% to Rs 13.76 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities declined 33.41% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.65% to Rs 13.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.60% to Rs 17.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 65.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

13.7617.3465.2859.1825.0728.4930.0923.234.505.8123.0916.554.265.6222.1015.512.934.4017.1511.86

