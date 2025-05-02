Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 33.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 33.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 20.65% to Rs 13.76 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities declined 33.41% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.65% to Rs 13.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.60% to Rs 17.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 65.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.7617.34 -21 65.2859.18 10 OPM %25.0728.49 -30.0923.23 - PBDT4.505.81 -23 23.0916.55 40 PBT4.265.62 -24 22.1015.51 42 NP2.934.40 -33 17.1511.86 45

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

