Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 51.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.46% to Rs 120.84 croreNet profit of Niwas Housing Finance Pvt rose 51.44% to Rs 23.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.46% to Rs 120.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 53.71% to Rs 67.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.54% to Rs 407.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 290.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content