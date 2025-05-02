Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 51.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.46% to Rs 120.84 crore

Net profit of Niwas Housing Finance Pvt rose 51.44% to Rs 23.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.46% to Rs 120.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.71% to Rs 67.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.54% to Rs 407.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 290.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

120.8483.65407.64290.0566.4865.0965.6758.8433.9121.2098.0363.4131.7419.6390.5957.8623.7315.6767.7744.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News