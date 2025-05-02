Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 51.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 51.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 44.46% to Rs 120.84 crore

Net profit of Niwas Housing Finance Pvt rose 51.44% to Rs 23.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.46% to Rs 120.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.71% to Rs 67.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.54% to Rs 407.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 290.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales120.8483.65 44 407.64290.05 41 OPM %66.4865.09 -65.6758.84 - PBDT33.9121.20 60 98.0363.41 55 PBT31.7419.63 62 90.5957.86 57 NP23.7315.67 51 67.7744.09 54

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

