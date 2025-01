JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit rises 71.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.30% to Rs 92.60 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Home Loans rose 71.74% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 68.30% to Rs 92.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 55.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.92.6055.0258.3854.9621.3812.5019.4010.9015.018.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News