Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 88.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.98% to Rs 806.42 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 88.41% to Rs 128.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 67.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.98% to Rs 806.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 593.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.806.42593.0365.3956.48196.23114.51170.7289.23128.0867.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News