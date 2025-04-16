IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 5.88%, up for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 779.15, up 5.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 47.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.16% gain in NIFTY and a 12.14% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 779.15, up 5.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23350.4. The Sensex is at 76757.9, up 0.03%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has added around 15.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52379.5, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 181.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.93 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

