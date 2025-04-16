IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 1.71%, up for five straight sessions

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 62.99, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.74% in last one year as compared to a 6.19% gain in NIFTY and a 12.18% gain in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 62.99, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 23357.3. The Sensex is at 76769.63, up 0.05%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 19.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52379.5, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 225.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 523.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 63.01, up 1.61% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

