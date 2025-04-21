IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 4.46%, rises for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 830.15, up 4.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 43.81% in last one year as compared to a 8.22% jump in NIFTY and a 15.62% jump in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.35% on the day, quoting at 24172.6. The Sensex is at 79616.59, up 1.35%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54290.2, up 2.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 830.9, up 4.74% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

