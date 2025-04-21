Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intl Gemmological Institute hits the roof after Q1 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 141 cr

Intl Gemmological Institute hits the roof after Q1 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 141 cr

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
International Gemmological Institute India hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 370.85 after the company's consolidated net profit gained 11.62% to Rs 140.73 crore on a 9.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 304.74 crore in Q1 CY25 over Q1 CY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 191.47 crore in Q1 CY25, up 11.91% YoY.

Total expenses rose 2.01% YoY to Rs 121.74 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 63.85 crore (up 9.26%), finance cost was at Rs 2.66 crore (up 4.72% YoY), and other expenses were at Rs 44.76 crore (down 0.91% YoY) during the period under review.

International Gemmological Institute (India) is the world's largest independent certification and accreditation services provider in the fields of diamond, gemstone, and jewelry.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

